4.7-magnitude earthquake rattles San Simeon, Cambria

October 25, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast from San Simeon and Cambria Monday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey recorded a 4.7 magnitude earthquake that struck approximately 11 miles northwest of San Simeon at 4:42 p.m, at a depth of 3.1 miles. Seven minutes later, a 3.7 magnitude aftershock struck in the same area.

Multiple residents of North County reported shaking. Earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 to 4.9 are considered “light.”

There have been no reports of injuries or damage to property.

