Arroyo Grande man killed in crash on Highway 101

October 6, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

An Arroyo Grande man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 101 in Ventura on Sunday morning.

Adam Bordon, 34, was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson southbound near Highway 126 when he veered of the road and was ejected from his motorcycle. Several hours later, at about 10 a.m., a passerby spotted the crash.

Bordon was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP officers are investigating the accident.

