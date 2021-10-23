COVID-19 case up slightly in SLO County, four new deaths

October 22, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

After seven weeks of declining COVID-19 rates, San Luis Obispo County reported a slight increase in new cases over the past week from a daily average of 37 on Oct. 15 to 42 on Oct. 22, and four new deaths. Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 50s to their 80s.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus continues to drop with 11 currently hospitalized, three in intensive care.

During the past three days, 139 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Paso Robles leads with 27 new cases, followed by Nipomo with 24, San Luis Obispo with 23, Atascadero with 19 and Arroyo Grande with 11.

As of Friday afternoon, 29,049 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 339 have died.

There have been 4,755,586 positive cases, and 71,525 deaths in California.

More than 46,264,596 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 755,721 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 243,742,956 cases with 4,953,487 dead.

