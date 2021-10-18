Dust storm shuts down Highway 41 near Cholame ‘Y’
October 18, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Authorities closed Highway 41 between highways 33 and 46 Sunday night because of a dust storm in the area, Caltrans announced.
Caltrans stated in a tweet that the dust storm was causing “zero visibility.” It is unclear when the section of Highway 41 will reopen.
The area of the closure is southwest of Kettleman City. Highway 41 connects San Luis Obispo County to Kern County in the area, and it forms the Cholame “Y” at the interchange with Highway 46.
