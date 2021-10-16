Firefighters quickly contain Pirate’s Cove and Paso Robles fires

October 16, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters quickly contained two fires during the past 24 hours, one in Paso Robles and the other at Pirate’s Cove near Avila Beach.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, a caller reported a fire burning at Pirate’s Cove near Avila Beach. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to 1/4 of an acre.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

On Friday evening, a caller reported a blaze burning in the riverbed south of the Niblick Bridge in Paso Robles. Firefighters quickly contained the fire to a 75 foot by 75 foot area.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

