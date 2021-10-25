Flooding and downed trees slow traffic in San Luis Obispo County
October 25, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Amid heavy rainfall, flooding and debris caused multiple traffic delays in San Luis Obispo County Monday morning.
In North County, there were reports of flooding on Highway 101 near 13th Street in Paso Robles and near the intersection of Highway 46 and Whitley Gardens Drive east of Paso Robles. In South County, flooding was reported in the area of Highway 227 and Phillips Road in rural Arroyo Grande and on Willow Road in Nipomo. Additionally, there was flooding at the Toro Street onramp to northbound Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo, according to the CHP.
Strong winds and heavy rains toppled trees and downed branches throughout the county, leading to multiple road closures.
In Santa Barbara County, authorities issued an evacuation order over the weekend for the Alisal Fire burn area. On Monday morning, a shelter in place order was issued for the area scorched by this month’s fire. Authorities are preparing for potentially life-threatening flooding and debris flows in the burn area.
