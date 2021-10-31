Highway 1 reopens after mudslide near Big Sur

October 30, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Gorda in Monterey County reopened Saturday after being closed by a rock slide, according to Caltrans.

Rocks fell from a cliffside onto the northbound lane of Highway 1 about 2 miles north of Ragged Point on Oct. 27. The slide occurred a couple days after a storm soaked the ground and an earthquake shook the area.

Crews were able to dislodge an unstable rock outcrop on Friday afternoon. Crews took advantage of the remaining daylight hours on Friday and worked through Saturday to clear over 20 truckloads of dirt and rocks.

Loading...