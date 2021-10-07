Man suffers serious injuries in Grover Beach stabbing

October 7, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a homeless man allegedly stabbed another man in the neck Wednesday evening in Grover Beach.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a medical emergency in the 1800 block of E. Grand Avenue. Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and found a 34-year-old homeless man suffering from a life-threatening stab wound to the neck, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Responders rendered first aid to the victim and transported him to a local hospital. The man is undergoing treatment and expected to survive.

Grover Beach officers launched an investigation and used surveillance footage to identify the suspect, Mark Lee Simpson, 24. Police then issued a be-on-the-lookout to local law enforcement agencies.

At about 9:30 p.m., Arroyo Grande officers located Simpson. Grover Beach officers arrived at the location in Arroyo Grande, confirmed the man was Simpson and arrested him.

Officers booked Simpson in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of attempted murder. Simpson remains in custody with his bail set at $500,000.

An investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing. Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Celis Rabena at (805) 473-4511 or crabena@gbpd.org. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867 or go to www.slotips.org.

