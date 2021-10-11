Officers investigating second rape in a week at Cal Poly

October 11, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Police officers at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo are investigating a second reported rape within a week. Investigators do believe the rapes are connected.

On Sunday evening, a victim reported they were raped in the Poly Canyon Village Apartments. The victim described the assailant as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with curly blond hair and a slender build.

President Jeffrey D. Armstrong sent an email Sunday evening informing students of the on-campus sexual assault.

“Sexual assault of any kind is a vile, criminal act,” Armstrong wrote. “We will do everything in our power as a university to find and hold responsible anyone who perpetrates such violence.”

On the evening of Oct. 4, a man allegedly raped a victim in the Poly Canyon Architecture Structures area. The suspect is described as a white man, in his early 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He is said to have a muscular build and no facial hair.

“It is true that American society has a duty to work harder to ensure that all people appreciate the wrongfulness and harm of sexual assault,” Armstrong wrote on Sunday. “It is also an unfortunate reality that potential targets of sexual-assault are often female members of the community.”

Loading...