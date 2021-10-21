Front Page  »  

Paul Flores pleads not guilty to the murder of Kristin Smart

October 21, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Paul Flores pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning at his arraignment on a murder charge. Paul Flores is accused of murdering Cal Poly San Luis Obispo freshman Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in 1996.

If convicted, Paul Flores, 44, faces 20 years to life in prison.

Paul Flores’ 80-year-old father Ruben Flores, who is suspected of helping to cover up the murder of Smart, is charged as an accessory after the fact. If found guilty, he faces up to three years in jail.

Ruben Flores also pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Wednesday.

Their trial is set to start on April 25.


Loading...
Related:


2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Mitch C

Anybody see Ms. Smart lately? Can the DA prove she is dead? If this is going to trial I hope the DA has more than the public has been shown so far.


Vote Up-6Vote Down 
10/21/2021 3:56 pm
mytwopointfivesense

Where you been the last 2 months Mitch?You dig in that 2+ month pre-lim, you’ll see. Sure, a body would be better, but they have a TON.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
10/21/2021 5:41 pm
﻿