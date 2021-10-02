SLO County COVID-19 cases level off with no new deaths

October 1, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County 0n Friday reported 257 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, with a steady daily case average of 63 and no new deaths.

“We continue to see too many of our neighbors suffering from severe illness, even requiring intensive care, as the Delta variant circulates widely in SLO County,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer. “If you have been waiting for the right moment to get your vaccine, now is the time to protect yourself and your family.”

During the past three days, 257 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Paso Robles leads with 64 new cases, followed by Atascadero with 33, Nipomo with 29 and Arroyo Grande with 28.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus increased slightly with 32 currently hospitalized, six in intensive care.

As of Friday afternoon, 28,208 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 324 have died.

There have been 4,641,369 positive cases, and 69,416 deaths in California.

More than 44,443,405 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 718,984 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 235,091,544 cases with 4,806,121 dead.

