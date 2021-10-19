SLO County reports 186 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

October 19, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported 186 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a slight increase in new cases from a daily average of 37 on Friday to 40 on Tuesday.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus continues to drop with 12 currently hospitalized, three in intensive care. After reporting four deaths on Friday, the county reported no new deaths on Tuesday.

Of the 186 SLO County residents tested who positive for the coronavirus during the past four days, San Luis Obispo leads with 27 new cases, followed by both Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles with 26, Nipomo with 22 and Atascadero with 20.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 28,910 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 335 have died.

There have been 4,735,667 positive cases, and 71,068 deaths in California.

More than 45,978,800 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 748,394 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 242,284,908 cases with 4,927,861 dead.

