Suspect in Pismo Beach stabbing arrested

October 17, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

One man is in jail and another is in the hospital following a stabbing in Pismo Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported a stabbing in the 400 block of Price Street. Officers arrived to find a 50-year-old man from the Five Cities area suffering from a stab wound.

Officers administered medical care until paramedics arrived. First responders then transported the victim to a local hospital.

Law enforcement later spotted the suspect’s vehicle near the intersection of Elm Street and The Pike in Oceano, where they arrested 24-year-old Travis Daniel Woodard of Santa Maria.

During an interview with officers, Woodard admitting to stabbing the victim, police said.

Officers booked Woodard in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of attempted murder with his bail set at $1,000,000.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Pismo Beach Police Department Investigations Bureau.

