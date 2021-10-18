Two people killed, one wounded in shootings in Lompoc

October 18, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Two victims died and another person suffered injuries in a pair of shootings in Lompoc that occurred within a span of two and a half hours on Sunday.

First, shortly before noon a caller reported a shooting in the 500 block of M Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Responders transported the victim to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

At approximately 2:11 p.m., Lompoc detectives and officers were completing the crime scene investigation on M Street when they heard gunshots a short distance away. Officers arrived in the 300 block of Maple Avenue, where they found two victims.

One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, died of his injuries at a local hospital. The second victim, a 31-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, treated and later released. Investigators believe the shootings are gang related.

Authorities are withholding the names of the victims as they notify relatives about their deaths.

Since Jan. 1, 2020, Lompoc police have investigated 63 shootings, four of which were fatal.

Loading...