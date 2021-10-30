Two shootings in four hours in Santa Maria

October 30, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A pair of shootings occurred within a span of four hours in Santa Maria Thursday night and early Friday morning, leaving two victims hospitalized.

First, shots were reported in the area of the 600 block of S. Curryer Street at about 10 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

An ambulance transported one of the victims to Marian Regional Medical Center. The other victims was airlifted to Cottage Hospital.

Detectives launched an investigation into the shooting. Initially, there was no indication the shooting was gang related.

Then at about 1:15 a.m., witnesses reported hearing shots in the area of the 1400 block of N. Thornburg Street. Officers arrived and found evidence of a shooting, but they did not locate any victims.

Police say there is no evidence that the two shootings are related. Both shootings remain under investigation.

It is unclear if detectives have identified any suspects. Anyone who has information about either shooting is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

Loading...