Two teens hospitalized following another shooting in Santa Maria

October 31, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Two teens are in the hospital following a shooting Saturday evening on the north side of Santa Maria, the third shooting in less than 48 hours in the same general area of the city.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a caller reported shots fired near the 200 block of West Boone Street. Officers arrived and determined a crime had been committed, but the victims were not at the scene.

Shortly afterwards, two males — 16 and 17 years old — arrived at Marian Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have not yet determined if the shooting was gang related.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

The latest shooting occurred less than 48 hours after a pair of shooting in the same area. Officers also responded to a shooting in Santa Maria on Thursday night that left two victims hospitalized, and another early Friday morning.

