Victorian style home and vineyard for sale in San Miguel

October 17, 2021

Surrounded by acres of rolling vineyards, this Victorian-style home is the ultimate wine country dream, currently on the market for $2,495,000.

This picturesque 120-acre property in San Miguel offers it all, including a historic vineyard, vibrant garden, and beautiful barn ideal for a lucrative event venue or tasting room. Plus, there’s a permit in place to develop a winery.

The inviting three bedroom, three bath 2,303 square foot home features a classic layout, timeless beadboard paneling and a stunning wraparound porch to soak up the scenic vineyard views.

The organically-farmed 40 acre vineyard includes 20 acres of historically significant Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as 20 acres of recently replanted vineyard. Premium varieties also include: Chardonnay, Albariño, Malbec, Syrah and more.

In addition to the grapes, lemon and olive trees dot the grounds.

Quiet and private with panoramic views of Paso Robles wine country, this Cross Canyon retreat neighbors Villa San-Juliette Winery along the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail. This rare property is covered under the Williamson Act, which ensures lower property taxes, and offers secondary deeded access off Cross Canyon Road.

One of Cal Poly’s wine and vintner founders, Professor Phil Doub, built the home and originally planted the vineyards in the 80s.

Whether you’re seeking to start a signature winery in the prestigious Paso Robles American Viticultural Area, or a peaceful vineyard retreat for a getaway or to call home, there’s never been a better opportunity to bring your vision to life in Paso Robles wine country.

For more information, visit Jenny Heinzen Real Estate or call Jenny at (805) 260-0581.

