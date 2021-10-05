Front Page  »  

Winning $685 million lottery ticket sold at Morro Bay Albertsons

October 5, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A lucky person who purchased a lottery ticket at Albertsons in Morro Bay won a $685 million jackpot in Monday’s Powerball drawing.

The jackpot winner purchased the ticket at the Albertsons located at 730 Quintana Road, according to the California Lottery. The winning numbers were: 12, 22, 54, 66, 69 and lastly 15, the Powerball number.

“One really lucky ticket sold in Morro Bay hit all six numbers in tonight’s huge Powerball drawing!” the state lottery tweeted. “Congratulations to the Albertsons on Quintana Road for selling the big winner!”

The lottery winner now needs to claim his/her winnings. In all, there were 281,498 winning tickets in Monday’s drawing, with prize amounts ranging from $4 to $21,823 for the other prize winners.


Roy

Hopefully it was someone who needed it. Congrats


10/05/2021 8:03 pm
Niles Q

The ticket was bought by a group of employees, guess Albertson’s will be hiring soon…

Consider this, there are only 11 stores in Morro Bay that sell Lotto Tickets, and now two of them have sold jackpot winners, Albertson’s and Bottle Liquor about 10 years ago for $133 million ($69 million cash).

Mr. Spock couldn’t calculate the odds of that!


10/05/2021 4:57 pm
