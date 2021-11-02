Atascadero police searching for tobacco shop robbers

November 1, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Atascadero police are searching for two men who robbed a tobacco shop on Halloween.

On Sunday, at about 7 p.m., two Hispanic men entered Discount Cigarette at 8457 El Camino Real, approached the checkout area and demanded cash, according to the Atascadero Police Department. The suspects threatened to assault the store’s clerk if he did not comply.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the men fled the business and drove away in a sedan.

One of the suspects was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a face covering. The other man was also wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a face covering.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact Sergeant Kellye Netz at (805) 461-5051.

