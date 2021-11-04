Front Page  »  

Atascadero utility sues over cancer-linked chemicals found in wells

November 3, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Atascadero Mutual Water Company has sued three large businesses in the aftermath of discovering chemicals linked to cancer in wells that supply drinking water to the North County city. [Tribune]

Sampling showed three wells managed by Atascadero Mutual Water Company that provide water used for drinking and landscaping became contaminated with the chemicals perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS). PFOA and PFOS do not break down and can accumulate over time, causing damage to humans and the environment, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

The chemicals are associated with health problems, including cancer, elevated cholesterol and low birth weight, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. Officials first detected PFOA and PFOS in Atascadero’s water supply in 2019, following the EPA requiring some municipalities, including the city of Atascadero, to test their water for similar chemicals.

Attorneys hired by Atascadero Mutual Water Company later identified 3M Co., DuPont and Chemours Co. as the businesses responsible for leaking PFOA and PFOS into the city’s water supply. On Oct. 15, Atascadero Mutual Water Company filed a product liability lawsuit in San Luis Obispo Superior Court to recover damages from the three companies.

Since detecting PFOA and PFOS in the city’s water supply, Atascadero Mutual Water Company has received permission from the State Water Board to mix the water from the contaminated wells with uncontaminated water from other sources in order to dilute the levels of PFOA and PFOS to safer levels.

This serves as a temporary mitigation measure. Atascadero Mutual Water Company’s long-term plan is to build a PFAS treatment facility.


3
kevin rise

And thank you CCN for reporting on this and other disheartening crimes in this county that are always SWEPT under the damn rug. WTF are we to do? Can’t go RoundUp the elite scumbags and drown them in their own poison, that’s illegal. But they can kill us and hide behind bankruptcy and a business license.


11/03/2021 9:03 pm
kevin rise

Flint Michigan Atascadero CA. Anyone who denies that crap like Roundup-ie agent orange, glysophates PF chemicals are safe should burn in hell. Oil and natural gas ARE AS DEADLY OR WORSE. Yet we build more, have a bunch of propoganda including John Peschongs Meridian Pacific lobbying firm for this crap, and no one cares because POISON IS NOW POLITICIZED. Vaccines are politicized, our history of genocide is now politicized, religion is politicized, sexual orientation and the list goes on and on and on. Let the the asteroid hit us sooner vs later dear lord. The innocent suffer, and no one is really worthy of living on this Eden we desecrate. This county is so fked it’s a joke, my kid is 6th gen to here, he’s screwed. Almost 150 years my family has been farming out of Adelaide, now a billionaires poison playground. Sickening.


11/03/2021 8:56 pm
kevin rise

Dear God.. this is Flint Michigan in Atascadero, ironic, I just had my water tested today in Paso due to a recent fowl taste after rain. I’m pretty scared having grown up in atascadero, I’m in my 30s.


11/03/2021 8:46 pm
