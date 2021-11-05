Cal Poly adds security measures following two rapes

November 5, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Following two reported rapes in one week on campus last month, Cal Poly has added a variety of security measures. [Tribune]

The first rape occurred on the evening of Oct. 4 in the Design Village, also known as the Poly Canyon Architecture Structures area, according to the university. The second rape occurred on the evening of Oct. 10 in the Poly Canyon Village Apartments. Authorities have yet to catch the suspect in either case

University police now patrol Poly Canyon, the Design Village area and student residential halls more frequently. Additionally, the San Luis Obispo Police Department is assisting Cal Poly officers with patrols around campus.

The Cal Poly Police Department is beefing up the Mustang Patrol walking escort program, which had previously been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then relaunched at the start of the fall quarter. The program consists of volunteers who wear yellow jackets and carry a phone and radio as they walk students or university staff who feel unsafe walking alone. The volunteers can escort students or staff anywhere on campus.

Likewise, on Nov. 1, the university launched a pilot campus shuttle program that is run by a contractor. The shuttle service provides a loop route through campus that operates from 7 p.m. until midnight. Stops include campus housing areas, the University Union, the Performing Arts Center and the Kennedy Library.

Furthermore, in recent weeks, Cal Poly has made upgrades to its security camera system in residential areas of campus. The university is also planning additional upgrades to its surveillance system.

Loading...