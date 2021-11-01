Getting a shot is less painful than being shot

November 1, 2021

OPINION by LARRY BITTNER

On Nov. 10, I will be celebrating with my fellow Marines the 245th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. During the past 245 years, Marines, along with American patriots from all military branches, have defended the citizens of the United States and its allies from evil and tyranny.

Many millions of these patriotic veterans suffered lifelong injuries and many gave their lives so that we could enjoy a quality of life better than any prior generation.

In 2020, the United States was attacked by the Covid-19 virus. We will never be certain if the attack was accidental or intentional, but regardless the impact was the same. Millions died and our economy was disrupted as never before.

Like the Manhattan Project that ended World War 2, American scientists and corporations worked day and night at warp speed and in less than a year, three vaccines were available to end the Covid-19 war.

It is beyond comprehension as to why so many people will not get the shot so that we all can get back to normal. Americans do not like mandates. The choice to get or not get the shot is because so many millions of patriots gave their lives and limbs to ensure that right.

The decision to get the shot should not be political. It is our patriotic contribution to defend and protect our fellow Americans in the Covid-19 war.

When you reflect on all the American patriots that gave so much, I hope you will conclude that “getting a shot is less painful than being shot.”

Larry Bittner retired to Avila Beach in 2000, Since then, he has served on several community boards and volunteers as a driver for the Veteran’s clinic.

