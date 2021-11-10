Three more SLO County residents succumb to COVID-19

November 10, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while new cases remain stagnant with a daily average of 41.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 70s to their 80s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus also remains the same with 22 currently hospitalized, six in intensive care.

Of those eligible to receive the vaccine in San Luis Obispo County, 73.4% have received at least one dose, and 66.7% are fully vaccinated.

Since Friday, 127 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. San Luis Obispo leads with 20 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 19, Atascadero and Arroyo Grande with 16 each and Nipomo with 13.

In SLO County, 29,759 people have tested positive for the virus and 352 have died.

There have been 4,858,086 positive cases, and 72,977 deaths in California.

More than 47,536,536 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 778,316 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 251,683,072 cases with 5,082,478 dead.

