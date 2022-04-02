Morro Bay green lights Natural Healing Center despite criminal history

April 2, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Unlike the city of San Luis Obispo, which recently revoked the permit for Natural Healing Center SLO, the city of Morro Bay is defending its decision to award an operating permit to the pot shop chain tied to embattled marijuana mogul Helios Dayspring.

After federal prosecutors charged Dayspring with bribery and tax fraud offenses, of which he pled guilty, the city of Morro Bay launched an internal review of its decision to award a commercial cannabis retail operation permit to Natural Healing Center-Morro Bay. The review found no impropriety in the decision and in Morro Bay’s three-step process for awarding the permit, the city stated in a news release on Tuesday.

While making the decision, Morro Bay officials overlooked the top ranking pot shop applicant, Connected Morro Bay Blvd., in favor of the fifth and sixth ranked permit applications. In Aug. 2019, Morro Bay City Manager Scott Collins awarded the permits to Natural Healing Center and Perfect Union, essentially reversing the recommendation list he received.

Connected Morro Bay Blvd. sued the city, arguing the Morro Bay officials manipulated results and violated their own laws to award retail permits to a pair of Dayspring’s favored pot businesses. San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Ginger Garrett ruled in favor of Natural Healing Center and Perfect Union, finding that city officials had discretionary power when they passed over Connected Morro Bay Blvd. Several months later, Garrett retired suddenly.

The city stated in Tuesday’s news release that Garrett’s ruling supports its conclusion that no impropriety occurred.

Additionally, the city says it determined Dayspring divested himself of all ownership interest in Natural Healing Center-Morro Bay.

Dayspring transferred ownership of Natural Healing Center-Morro Bay to his live-in girlfriend Valnette Garcia, as he did with his unopened store in San Luis Obispo.

In Oct. 2021, San Luis Obispo officials revoked Natural Healing Center’s permit because Dayspring had not disclosed his criminal activity and had lied during the application process about owning the property where the dispensary is located. Dayspring has a longstanding and continuing personal relationship with Garcia, which strains the credibility of statements that he no longer has any affiliation with Natural Healing Center, SLO City Manager Derek Johnson wrote in a letter explaining the permit termination.

SLO City Council members, several of whom failed to report campaign donations from Dayspring, created a selection criteria in late 2018 for determining the winners of three lucrative cannabis retail permits, a benchmark that appeared to promote specific candidates. For example, the city provided extra points if a company had enough money to purchase their property while also handing out points for having a minority owner with financial difficulties.

To get extra points for SLO’s “property control” merit criteria, Dayspring claimed he fully owned 2640 Broad Street, the property associated with his pot shop application, according to court records. Partially based on the fabricated information in Dayspring’s Natural Healing Center SLO application, in March 2019, the city awarded Dayspring one of the three coveted pot shop permits.

It was more than two years later, on Sept. 21, 2021, that Dayspring purchased the property at 2640 Broad Street from Levi Seligman, Keith Sweeney and Christopher Wright, for $4.2 million, according to property records.

Last month, Natural Healing Center SLO filed a lawsuit against the city of San Luis Obispo alleging improper termination of its retail pot shop permit and asking the court to order the city to allow them to open. The suit asserts the city cannot revoke the permit based on lies Dayspring made during the application process because Dayspring no longer has any interest in the business.

Yet, Daypring rents 2640 Broad Street to his girlfriend’s business for $55,000 a month, or $660,000 a year. In addition, he required Garcia pay a $110,000 security deposit, according to the rental agreement.

An additional Natural Healing Center location exists in Grover Beach and remains operational. The city of Grover Beach also found no issue with awarding the contract to a business owner who has admitted to bribery.

