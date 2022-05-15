Man charged with making terrorist threats against Templeton hospital

May 15, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies arrested a 33-year-old Atascadero man on Saturday for allegedly making terrorist threats against Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Bryce Vincent Blue called the hospital seeking a refill of a medication. After staff refused his request, Blue allegedly threatened to come to the hospital and “shoot up the place.”

Deputies quickly responded to the hospital and placed the facility on lockdown. While deputies secured the hospital, Blue arrived. He was unarmed.

Deputies arrested Blue for making terrorist threats and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

