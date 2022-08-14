Crash on Highway 101 in SLO leaves on person with major injuries

August 14, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

One person suffered major injuries in a crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m., a caller reported a single-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 near the Monterey Street offramp, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Medics arrived at the scene and provided treatment, after which an ambulance transported the individual to a local trauma center.

A second person was inside the vehicle and came away from the crash uninjured. It is unclear what caused the crash.

