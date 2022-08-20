SLO City Council votes bans or limit watering turf

August 20, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to ban the watering of ornamental turf at businesses and to ban the watering of turf and ornamental plants at residences during daytime hours.

In response to the governor’s emergency drought mandates, the city declared a stage two water shortage, even though technically the city’s water reliability is secure. The city is now limiting watering at residential properties to between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Watering non-functional turf at business, government and commercial properties is banned. However, watering is permitted at “sports fields and turf that is regularly used for human recreational purposes or for civic or community events.”

To ensure the health of trees, irrigating trees is permitted.

