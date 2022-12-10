SLO police arrest man for pulling a gun during a property dispute

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a 34-year-old man on Friday after he pulled a gun during a dispute with his landlord.

Shortly before noon, a caller reported a man had pulled a semi-automatic handgun during a dispute. After Joseph Davis allegedly pointed the handgun at the victim, the victim fled the property and called 911.

After containing the area, officers arrested Davis without incident and seized three firearms, including the one brandished, from his residence. The guns were legally registered to Davis.

Officers booked Davis into into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of brandishing a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon.

