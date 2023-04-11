11-year-old girl stabs sister in Los Osos

April 27, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

An 11-year-old girl allegedly stabbed her sister in Los Osos on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a child injured on 8th Street in Los Osos. First responders arrived to find a teenage girl with a medium size kitchen knife stuck about 2 inches in her elbow, according to a responder.

Responders transported the teen to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injury.

Because of the 11-year-old suspect’s age, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing further information about the incident.

Loading...