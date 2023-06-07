Deputies seeking help identifying Avila Beach assailants

June 6, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Deputies are seeking the public’s help identifying two people who allegedly assaulted a customer at Mr. Rick’s Bar in Avila Beach on May 13.

“The victim in that fight suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their face and neck,” according to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects are believed to be from the area around Fresno or Bakersfield.

Deputies are asking anyone who can identify the suspects, wearing a red hat and white hat in the photographs, to contact investigators at (805) 781-4913.

