Deputies seeking help identifying Avila Beach assailants
June 6, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Deputies are seeking the public’s help identifying two people who allegedly assaulted a customer at Mr. Rick’s Bar in Avila Beach on May 13.
“The victim in that fight suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their face and neck,” according to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office.
The suspects are believed to be from the area around Fresno or Bakersfield.
Deputies are asking anyone who can identify the suspects, wearing a red hat and white hat in the photographs, to contact investigators at (805) 781-4913.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines