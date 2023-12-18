Central Coast DUI crash sends sherif’s SUV airborne, lands next to ocean

December 18, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An allegedly intoxicated driver slammed into a Ventura County Sheriff’s patrol SUV Saturday evening, resulting in the vehicle falling onto boulders beside the ocean.

Deputy Castaneda and his K-9, two-year-old Dutch Shepherd Danny, were responding to a call about a suspicious person in the parking lot of seafood restaurant Neptune’s Net, located on Pacific Coast Highway in southwestern Ventura County when an oncoming white sedan struck their patrol SUV, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The patrol vehicle became airborne and landed on large boulders near the shoreline. Castaneda sustained non-life threatening injuries, while Danny sustained a minor cut to his face.

An ambulance transported the deputy and the K-9 to Ventura County Medical Center.

The driver of the white sedan received medical treatment and was then arrested for felony DUI. Deputies booked him in the Ventura County Main Jail.

