Vik’s Cafe in Paso Robles shuts down after 80 years in business
December 13, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
After more than 80 years in business, Vik’s Cafe in Paso Robles has closed its doors. Staff served the last patrons at the cafe on Sunday.
The owners point at financial issues caused by the COVID pandemic and the city’s paid parking program as reasons for the closure.
“We have been hit hard by the Covid period and the downtown parking (so many customers made errors putting in their license plate and received tickets!),” the restaurant owners posted on Facebook. “We are not comfortable renewing our lease. Since we need to be out by the 31st, we have to stop early and sell equipment, etc.”
