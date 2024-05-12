Grover Beach want help finding hit-and-run driver

May 12, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Grover Beach police officers are asking for the public’s help finding the hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a bicyclist late Saturday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a car owned by William Ryan Dacosse hit a 31-year-old bicyclist at the intersection of Highway 1 and Grand Avenue. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

Emergency personnel transported the bicyclist to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The victim is currently in stable condition.

Based on witness statements and surveillance camera videos, investigators identified the vehicle as a blue 1966 Ford sedan with California license plate UCS 589.

Investigators are asking that anyone who witnessed the accident, or knows the location of Dacosse or his car, contact Sgt. Felix Ramirez at (805) 473-4511 or via email at framirez@gbpd.org. You can also remain anonymous by contacting SLO County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP(7867).

