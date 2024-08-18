Fire burns 50 acre between Templeton and Cambria

August 17, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A fire burning between Paso Robles and Cambria on Saturday afternoon has scorched 65 acres.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning near Cypress Mountain Drive. Firefighters are fighting the blaze from the ground and from the air.

The fire is burning in a hilly woodland area.

