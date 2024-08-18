Fire burns 50 acre between Templeton and Cambria
August 17, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A fire burning between Paso Robles and Cambria on Saturday afternoon has scorched 65 acres.
Shortly after 1 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning near Cypress Mountain Drive. Firefighters are fighting the blaze from the ground and from the air.
The fire is burning in a hilly woodland area.
