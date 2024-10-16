Investigators seek information about suspisious fire near Avila Beach

October 16, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters are seeking the public’s help regarding a suspicious fire near Avila Beach on Tuesday afternoon. A second fire was reported Wednesday morning burning near the Pirate’s Cove parking lot on Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, a caller reported a small fire burning near the Sycamore Crest Trail. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Investigators ask that anyone who has information on the fire call (805) 242-6250.

At 9:42 a.m., a second caller reported a fire burning near the Pirate’s Cove parking lot. Firefighters were able to contain the small fire before it spread. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

