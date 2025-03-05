California Mid-State Fair bans poultry and diary cattle in 2025

March 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles is banning live poultry and dairy cattle exhibits because of the “alarming spread of bird flu across the state,” fair officials announced Monday.

“We are saddened to announce the poultry and dairy cattle shows have been cancelled for the 2025 fair,” according to the announcement. “We will continue to monitor this situation closely and will update exhibitors with any changes.”

Since Aug. 2024, over 700 dairy herds and 60 poultry flocks have been affected by the bird flu. This prompted Gov. Gavin Newson to declare a state of emergency in Dec. 2024.

In January, California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones implemented a ban on all poultry and dairy cattle exhibits at fairs and shows to minimize the danger of spreading the bird flu. The ban is to remain in effect until further notice. ​​

