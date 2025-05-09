Paso Robles man found guilty of child rape

May 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County jury found a Paso Robles man guilty of nine counts of committing sex crimes against multiple children under the age of 14 including three counts where the children were aged 10 or under. Francisco Pablo Zaragoza Guzman faces a maximum sentence of over 100 years to life in prison.

The jury found Guzman guilty of two counts of sexual penetration of a child under 10 years of age, one count of oral copulation of a child under 10, and six counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 through force or fear.

The crimes took place in Paso Robles and Santa Maria between 2006 and 2013. During trial, jurors heard the testimony of the victims, law enforcement, medical personnel, and expert testimony about the effects of sexual abuse on children.

“I commend the two brave survivors who were courageous to report the horrific abuse they were forced to endure as young children,” said San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. “Their resilience has enabled them to testify in court and to endure the pressure of cross examination by an experienced criminal defense lawyer.”

Guzman’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 6.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...