San Luis Obispo officers arrest one driver at DUI checkpoint

June 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

During a DUI checkpoint on Friday, San Luis Obispo police officers arrested one driver for DUI and cited five people for driving an unlicensed vehicle or for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

The department conducted the DUI checkpoint on the 900 block of Marsh Street on Friday evening from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Officers checked licenses and insurance while looking for signs of impairment.

The next DUI checkpoint will be held in Sept. 2025.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

