San Luis Obispo County developer hit with a $1.3 million judgement

November 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

In a scheme rife with fraud, San Luis Obispo attorney John Belsher and his partner Ryan Petetit-Wright allegedly swindled a partner through a double escrow. The partner, Taylor Judkins, filed a lawsuit, Belsher settled, and the court last month ordered Petetit-Wright to pay a $1,347,264 judgement, according to the Oct. 23 judgement.

The lawsuit, filed in 2020 by Judkins’ attorney Jay Raftery Jr., accused Belsher and Petetit-Wright of fraud, misrepresentation, breach of fiduciary duty and breach of a promissory note. Belsher, Petetit-Wright and their PB Companies drew in multiple commercial lenders and private parties to invest in their projects, a handful of whom have sued them for alleged financial misdeeds.

In 2015, Belsher, Petetit-Wright and Judkins forged a partnership, Marsh-Higuera Mixed Use LLC, which purchased buildings at 545 Higuera Street and 486 Marsh Street. While in escrow to purchase the two properties from Coast National Bank, Belsher and Petetit-Wright solicited Judkins to invest $1 million and become a partner in a limited liability company allegedly in escrow to purchase the property from the bank for $4 million.

However, Belsher and Petetit-Wright had created two companies: Marsh Higuera LLC and Higuera/Coast LLC. In both writing and orally, Belsher and Wright misrepresented “that Marsh Higuera LLC was purchasing the property directly from Coast National Bank,” according to the lawsuit.

On July 31, 2015, Higuera/Coast LLC purchased the properties from Coast National Bank for $3.3 million and concurrently sold the properties to Marsh Higuera LLC for $4 million.

In addition, Judkins accused Belsher and Petetit-Wright of fraudulently leasing out the building at 545 Higuera Street and then collecting more than $250,000 in rent.

On Sept. 30, 2015, Petetit-Wright, who had no ownership in Marsh-Higuera, leased the building at 545 Higuera Street to Mosaic Business Services for $7,875 a month. Payments were sent to PB Companies on Higuera Street, according to court records.

Without Judkins’ knowledge, Belsher filed a statement of information with the Secretary of State listing PB Companies as Marsh-Higuera’s manager, even though PB Companies is not a manager or an owner of Marsh-Higuera.

Despite having multiple bankruptcies, tax liens and lawsuits accusing the pair of fraud, for years Petetit-Wright and Belsher appeared to be enjoying the high life. They regularly rented private jets, traveled overseas and attended national sports events, while unable to pay investors.

FBI agents arrested Ryan Petetit-Wright on Oct. 30, 2023 on a three-count indictment charging him with conspiracy, falsification of records and obstruction of justice. Belsher, who has not been arrested, is listed as a co-conspirator, according to court records.

In Sept. 2023, Belsher and PB Companies settled with Judkins.

In Sept. 2024, Petetit-Wright admitted conspiring with Belsher and former San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill to deprive local citizens of honest services through a pay-to-play scheme. Petetit-Wright pleaded guilty to one criminal count: conspiracy. He was sentenced and is currently serving five years in prison.

