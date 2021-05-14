CDC eases mask wearing restrictions, what that means for you

May 13, 2021

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people can resume indoors and outdoors activities without wearing a masks or distancing, regardless of the size of the gathering.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing things you stopped doing because of the pandemic,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

However, there are a few caveats. All people are still required to wear a mask while on public transportation and while at medical facilities.

In addition, state and local governments can continue to require mask wearing, as can local businesses.

The new policy was based on scientific studies from Israel and the United States on vaccinated people.

