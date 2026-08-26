Cambria teen killed in Highway 1 crash identified

August 25, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 15-year-old Cambria boy killed in a crash on Highway 1 near Harmony earlier this month has been identified as Josue Villanueva Sandoval.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 14, an 18-year-old Cambria man was driving a Chevrolet Camaro south of Harmony, just north of Sea West Road. The car struck a guardrail, went down an embankment, hit a large rock and overturned, according to the CHP.

First responders determined Sandoval died at the scene of the crash. A Cambria man sustained minor injuries, a 17-year-old teen from Cambria suffered major injuries and a 19-year-old woman from Paso Robles woman sustained moderate injuries.

In the aftermath of the fatal crash, Sandoval’s family and supporters launched a pair of fundraising campaigns.

A GoFundMe page raising money for Sandoval’s mother and her family has accumulated $6,740 in donations, as of Tuesday. The campaign aims to raise a total of $20,000.

Next month, a drive-thru barbecue chicken fundraiser and bake sale will be held at the Cambira Vets Hall. The fundraiser is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Participants in the fundraiser will get dinner plates consisting of barbecue chicken, garlic bread, chili beans and salad for $25 contributions. Desserts will also be available for additional donations. The event is being advertised as a community fundraiser to help Sandoval’s family with funeral expenses.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...