Grover Beach man sentenced to life for abusing three girls, one woman

August 25, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A San Luis Obispo County judge on Tuesday sentenced a 74-year-old man to 73 years to life in prison for sexually abusing four females, three of whom were children.

During a trial earlier this year, jurors heard evidence that George Rodriguez Recio, 74, abused the victims in Grover Beach, spanning from 1996 through 2024. Three victims were between the ages of 6 and 12 when the sexual abuse occurred, and one victim was 25 years old, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

On June 3, the jury convicted Recio of 20 felony counts related to the sexual abuse of the four victims.

Then on Tuesday, Judge Michael Frye sentenced Recio to 73 years to life in state prison. The court also issued a criminal protective order barring Recio from having contact with the victims. It also ordered Recio to register as a sex offender for life.

During the sentencing hearing, three of the victims gave statements about the trauma they endured as a result of Recio’s crimes. A victim advocate read the youngest victim’s statement on her behalf.

“I am mad that you betrayed me and my trust,” one victim said. “You were my friend. You were my Tío Pepe. Now you are my worst nightmare. You are the monster behind the closed door. Today, I create my own peace.”

Following the hearing, District Attorney Dan Dow also issued a statement.

“This sentence cannot undo the profound harm inflicted on these victims or restore the years of safety and peace that were taken from them,” Dow said in his statement. “But it does ensure that this defendant will be held accountable and no longer be able to victimize others in our community. The courage of these four victims — to come forward, tell the truth, and endure an extraordinarily difficult legal process — made this result possible.

Additionally, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office says it wants every survivor of sexual abuse to know that they are not alone and that help is available.

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