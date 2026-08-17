Morro Bay boy killed, three teens injured in Highway 1 crash

August 16, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 15-year-old Morro Bay boy died following a crash on Highway 1 near Harmony on Friday night, which also injured three other teens.

Shortly after 11 p.m., an 18-year-old Cambria man was driving a Chevrolet Camaro south of Harmony, just north of Sea West Road. The car struck a guardrail, went down an embankment, hit a large rock and overturned, according to the CHP.

The Morro Bay boy died at the scene of the crash, while the Cambria man sustained minor injuries.

A 17-year-old teen from Cambria and a 19-year-old woman from Paso Robles woman were also injured in the crash. The Cambria girl suffered major injuries, and the Paso Robles woman sustained moderate injuries.

Investigators do not suspect alcohol or drugs factored into the collision. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Following the fatal collision, authorities closed Highway 1 in both directions near the crash site. The highway remained closed in the area until about 4 a.m.

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