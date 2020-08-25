Detectives identify Nipomo shooter

August 25, 2020

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who died during a gunfight with law enforcement as 42-year-old Scott Huffman of Bakersfield.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Aug. 21, Huffman and a woman argueded in the Von’s parking lot of Tefft Street. Huffman started shooting in the air and the woman drove away.

After shooting multiple rounds at the Vons gas station exterior door, the suspect walked toward Tefft Street as he continued to fire multiple rounds toward businesses on the south side of Tefft Street.

Huffman shot multiple rounds at a Cal Fire firetruck that was traveling eastbound on Tefft Street responding to an unrelated call for service, hitting the passenger door multiple times. He then walked onto the center median of Tefft Street and pointed his handgun at motorists.

Huffman went inside the gas station and shot three rounds, while employees locked themselves in an office. He then exited the building and a gunfight with law enforcement ensued.

Huffman was pronounced dead at the scene.

