Oceano man killed in crash identified

December 1, 2020

The man killed in a crash on Los Berros Road in Arroyo Grande on Monday has been identified as Robert Radtke, 65, of Oceano, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Radtke was towing a utility trailer northbound on Los Berros Road near Gus Way when he drove onto the edge of the road, veered back onto the road and overturned ejecting the driver onto the roadway. Radtke died at the scene.

The collision left debris scattered across the road, leading to a two hour road closure.



Investigators have not yet determined if Radtke was impaired at the time of the crash.

