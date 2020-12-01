One person killed in rollover crash in Arroyo Grande
November 30, 2020
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in rural Arroyo Grande Monday evening.
Shortly before 6:25 p.m., a vehicle rolled over on Los Berros Road near Gus Way, killing one person. The collision left debris scattered across the roadway, leading to a two hour road closure.
A street sweeper was brought to the scene to clean the roadway, according to the CHP website.
Authorities have yet to release the identity of the victim or further details about the crash.
