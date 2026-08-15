FBI searching for child molester who fled sentencing in San Luis Obispo in 2003

August 15, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The FBI is asking the public for help locating a convicted child molester who has been at large for more than 23 years after failing to appear for sentencing in San Luis Obispo.

Erik Kristian Moller, now 59, was entrusted to care for a girl on almost a weekly basis between 1997 and 2000, when she was ages 10 through 14. Moller, who was born in Arcadia, gave the girl drugs and/or alcohol and then molested her.

On Dec. 18, 2002, Moller was convicted of two counts of lewd act upon a child. He was released on bail until sentencing.

On March 18, 2003, Moller was due to appear for sentencing in San Luis Obispo, but he skipped court. Moller was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in state prison.

The following day, a felony bench warrant was issued for him after he was charged with failure to appear.

Then on April 24, 2003, Moller was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution by the U.S. District Court, Central District of California. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Moller.

Authorities are asking that anyone who has any information about Moller contact their local FBI office or the nearest American embassy or consulate. Tipsters can also call 1 (800) CALL-FBI or contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.

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