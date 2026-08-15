Rangers warn visitors at El Chorro Dog Park of rattlesnakes

August 15, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

It is rattlesnake season in San Luis Obispo County. After a bite at El Chorro Dog Park, rangers are warning visitors to beware of rattlesnakes.

A ranger was unsure if a rattlesnake bit a dog or a person.

Rangers posted several signs warning visitors that rattlesnakes are “present and active, enter at your own risk.” Another sign asks visitors to give the venomous snakes respect and distance.

Rattlesnakes can strike from a distance of more than 5 feet.

Ell Chorro Dog Park is located of Highway 1 across from Cuesta College.

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