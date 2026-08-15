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Rangers warn visitors at El Chorro Dog Park of rattlesnakes

August 15, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

It is rattlesnake season in San Luis Obispo County. After a bite at El Chorro Dog Park, rangers are warning visitors to beware of rattlesnakes.

A ranger was unsure if a rattlesnake bit a dog or a person.

Rangers posted several signs warning visitors that rattlesnakes are “present and active, enter at your own risk.” Another sign asks visitors to give the venomous snakes respect and distance.

Rattlesnakes can strike from a distance of more than 5 feet.

Ell Chorro Dog Park is located of Highway 1 across from Cuesta College.

 


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5 Comments

If it’s near me or mine, I kill it. Not sorry.


Almost every other snake specie does the same job of eating rodents, and DON’T present a very hazardous and painful danger.


6

Rattlesnakes are cool. I offer free rattlesnake flags here:

http://7-4-1776.US


3

(Cool because they provide fair warning. Usually. Unless they’re stepped on.)


3

I was going to rag all over you about man buns and lack of nature knowledge….then clicked on it.


As put succinctly on Hee Haw…”Saaaaa-loot!”


3

Lol thanks, we watched Hee Haw but i’d forgotten about the salute.


2
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