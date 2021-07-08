Fire at auto wrecking yard in rural Arroyo Grande
July 8, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Two vehicles burned in a fire at an auto wrecking yard in rural Arroyo Grande Wednesday morning.
At about 11 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning at R & R Auto Wrecking located at 738 Sheridan Road. Firefighters arrived at the wrecking yard and extinguished the blaze in about one hour.
No one suffered any injuries as a result of the blaze. The cause of the fire is unclear.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines