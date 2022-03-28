SLO County gas increases slow, find the best prices

March 27, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County remains at over $6 a gallon, though the percentage of increase continues to slow.

During the past week, the average price of gas in SLO County increased by eight cents to a record $6.09, according to figures from AAA. The prior week, the price of gas increased by nine cents.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices on Sunday.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.49 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.49 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.49 7-11 – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.57 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.59 Arco – Atascadero, San Anselmo Road: $5.69 Conserve Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.73 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.75

